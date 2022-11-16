I WILL SUPPORT WHOEVER WILL BE ELECTED AS PF PRESIDENT – GBM

…as I will not abandon the PF, we need to work together and promote unity of purpose for us to win 2026 elections

By New Dawn Reporter

OPPOSITION PF presidential aspirant, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has appealed to members of the party across the country to rally behind anyone who will be elected as President at the March, 2023 conference.

Addressing party structures that stormed Izukanji Lodges in Nakonde to have a word with him after information went round that he was in the area, Mwamba known as GBM said the PF was still strong and the people of Zambia are still looking forward to the former ruling party for its pro-poor policies.

He explained that the current leadership under the UPND has missed a great opportunity to govern according to the various promises made prior to the 2021 General elections.

Mwamba who is among the eight presidential aspiring candidates in the PF has urged party official to remain royal to the party and its leadership, adding that the PF will bounce back in power in 2026.

“I am not here to meet party structures or hold meetings, I came through for business, I will be in Tunduma tomorrow, want to look at business opportunities in Tanzania too. However, I am so grateful to hear that nobody has left the PF in our structures, I am happy to see the District structures intact, the Constituency leadership is also intact and our councillors are all here, this means that the PF is strong and people still want it back in power,” he said.

Mwamba has since urged party structures to receive all aspiring candidate and promote unity of purpose.

He said the UPND has failed, adding that it is the reason why it was preoccupied with arrests of opposition political opponents.

Mwamba said the route the UPND has taken of arresting opposition leaders, journalists and others for their political alignment will not give Zambians fertilisers or reduce the high cost of mealie meal.

He said the wishful thinking for the UPND was to see the PF and its leaders disintegrate and abandon the former ruling party.

“For me I have resolved that even if you don’t vote for me, I will support whoever will be elected to lead the PF. This is my home, my party, your party, your home and our party. So we need to support whoever will emerge winner at the conference next year. We cannot afford to remain in the opposition for another 5 years,” he said.