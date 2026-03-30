“I Will Take Iran’s Oil” Trump Signals Intent, Tehran Dismisses as “Fantasy”



President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after signaling that the United States could seek control over Iranian oil resources, while also indicating that strategic options — including potential moves involving Kharg Island — remain under consideration.





The remarks come as Washington continues to deploy additional military personnel to the Middle East, even as diplomatic efforts are reportedly still ongoing. Analysts note that Kharg Island represents a critical نقطة in Iran’s oil export network, making it a highly sensitive strategic location





In response, Iran has strongly rejected the statements, describing them as unrealistic and asserting that no foreign power would be allowed to seize Iranian territory under any circumstances.





The exchange highlights the widening gap between rhetoric and diplomacy, as tensions continue to rise despite parallel efforts to maintain dialogue.