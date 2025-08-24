I wish to extend my heartfelt apology to the  Lungu family for referring them as a “bitter family”- Dr Larry Mweetwa

PUBLIC APOLOGY TO THE LUNGU FAMILY



To the Esteemed Family of His Excellency, Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,





I write with a heavy heart and deep regret to sincerely apologize for my recent comments and posts made during your period of mourning. In particular, I wish to extend my heartfelt apology for referring to the Lungu family as a “bitter family.” This was a careless, insensitive, and hurtful remark made at a time when you deserved only compassion, dignity, and respect.





I further extend my deepest apology for all other posts I made during the bereavement period which may have caused pain, distress, or offense to you as a family. I recognize that such remarks were inappropriate, especially at a time of solemn reflection and grief.





Additionally, I wish to unreservedly apologize to the Secretary to the Cabinet. I acknowledge that communication on matters surrounding the funeral of the late President Edgar Lungu was reserved strictly for Cabinet, and it was wrong for me to make any commentary or remarks on the matter. I deeply regret overstepping boundaries and showing disregard for the guidance that only Cabinet should speak on such sensitive national issues.





I humbly and sincerely retract my words and recognize the hurt they may have caused. Please accept this as a genuine expression of remorse, humility, and respect for the memory of the late President and for the dignity of your family.





Once again, I offer my deepest and most heartfelt apology to the Lungu family and to the Secretary to the Cabinet.





Yours sincerely,

Dr Larry Mweetwa