I withdrew complaint against Zumani, I don’t know why he was arrested – Lubinda



POLICE have advised Given Lubinda to withdraw the charges against Zumani Zimba at the police station where the complaint was made.

This was after Lubinda, who is acting PF president, wondered why the police arrested Zimba when he had withdrawn his complaint two weeks ago.

Yesterday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga disclosed that police had arrested Zimba, who is late former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor, for publishing a false article about Lubinda on social media.

“The Zambia Police Service wishes to update the public on a matter which was initially reported on October 09, 2025, at 14:58 hours by Mr Given Lubinda, aged 62, of Plot No. 21840 Hill View Park, Libala, Chairperson for the Tonse Alliance.

Diggers..