I won’t contest presidency in 2026, I’m supporting Hichilema – Nevers Mumba

I won’t contest presidency in 2026, I’m supporting Hichilema – Nevers





MMD president Dr. Nevers Mumba has announced that he will not contest the presidency next year in order to render his full support to President Hakainde Hichilema.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1JMe9opXDa/?mibextid=wwXIfr



Dr. Mumba revealed that MMD which is in an alliance with the UPND had made a collective decision to support President Hichilema and the alliance partner UPND in the 2026 general election.





“We decided that since our colleagues the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema are already in government, Nevers Mumba decided that I’m going to hold back and not contest the presidency next year,” he shared during the Lusaka Province MMD Convention yesterday.





He said the decision does not mean he cannot be president or govern the country well but means he wants to be in the back for the greater good.





“But I want you to understand and this is important for you to understand, I didn’t make that decision because I cannot be president or I cannot govern this country, I can govern this country very well,” he stated.





“I’m one of the most experienced politicians as of today in this country, 28 years in politics and 44 years in church leadership. If there is anybody who qualifies, I do qualify, I have been Vice President of this country and I know what it takes to govern this country. But there comes a time when you have to put yourself in the back for the greater good.”





The opposition leader however, clarified that the former ruling party will contest parliamentary and other local positions.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 7, 2025