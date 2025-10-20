I wont mind being a second wife – Afrobeat star, Tiwa Savage

Lately, Nigerian Afrobeat Super Star, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, widely known as Tiwa Savage, has been talking about her love life, and she has disclosed another groundbreaking statement regarding the type of marriage she will settle into.

The Songstress was married to Tunji Balogun, also known as Tee Billz, from 2013 to 2018. They had one child, Jamil Balogun, and he is 10 years old now.

Tiwa is reportedly coparenting with her baby daddy.

Their union ended after Tee Billz accused his then-wife of infidelity, to which Tiwa debunked and said he was rather reckless with money and also a drug addict.

Since then, Tiwa has not married again, but she has been in a couple of romantic relationships. She was mostly involved with Afrobeat Super Star, Wizkid, but she claims they were never a romantic couple, just friends.

"I don't know… maybe I can be a second wife. I could be a second wife."



– Tiwa Savage pic.twitter.com/eWqQAj2Sba — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) October 17, 2025

Another relationship that got her into big trouble was her previous one with an Ex, as some unknown individual threatened to publish her leaked video with her partner. She took a bold step to inform the world before the people did to control the damage, but unfortunately, she was bullied for a long time.

She has been speaking about these incidents lately, and in the current one, she mentioned the type of marriage she wishes to be in.

As an African girl, Tiwa says she wouldn’t mind being a second wife just for peace of mind. She sees a Polygamous home as a normal thing and wouldn’t mind if a man over fifty would like to choose her as a second wife.

This take of hers surprised her host, but she clarified the statement that not everyone will be ready to share their man with another woman, but for the sake of not thinking about her love cheating on her, marrying a polygamous wife will help her.

Savage revealed that most first wives hate their junior colleagues because they see them as threats, but she won’t be; she will be on tour most of the time and would even invite her as a special guest.