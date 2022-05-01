I WOULD HAVE LOVED TO STAY OUT OF ZAMBIA UNTIL THE END OF HH’s TENURE – SAKALA

Edwin Sakala who heads a political party he calls ZDDM has written a very long statement to us.

In the statement Sakala who is Richard Sakala of Daily Nation brother among other things says if he had dual citizenship he would have left Zambia during the tenure of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Sakala also says many Zambians including UPND Cadres are disappointed with the leadership of Hichilema or HH as he is commonly called.

Below is part of Sakala’s statement who actually accuse Zambian Eye of supporting UPND:

If some of us had dual citizenship we were going to consider the option of leaving Zambia for the duration that my friend and Brother President Hakainde Hichilema remain in power because it is clear that the mindset of my Brother is dangerously fixed far beyond national development and addressing the plight of the majority population of Zambians whose lives are negatively affected by the social and economic hardships.

ENOUGH is ENOUGH

In National interest we are not afraid that they can kill us or lock us up for opening our mouth . As a party we understands the UPND thinking very well and fully aware what this party is capable of doing to hold on to power but whatever it does will not bend the will of the people of Zambia .

As clearly demonstrated at the last press conference in State house the President was more concern about fixing leaders of the previous government under the so called fight against corruption than addressing the plight of citizens who are now living in fear as the crime rate is dangerously high and the economic hardships are getting deeper by the day in spite of the miraculously high risen price of copper.

He almost ignored a question on what immidiate measures the government was taking to address the worsening economic hardships the ordinary citizens are facing.

Our party believes that the priority for the UPND seem to be settling scores for the perceived injustices their president suffered under the previous government and the historic injustice they have as a people suffered from as far back as 1962 when some believe that they were robbed of national leadership after funding and facilitating the Freedom fighters trips to London for the Lanchester independence negotiations.

There seem to be an underlying anger that power was handed to Dr Kaunda instead of Harry Mwaanga Nkhumbula who played a key role in Zambia gaining independence is still fresh. Over the years the feeling of having been robbed has continued.

What should worry God fearing and peace loving Zambians the most is that not even the Church in Zambia is telling President Hakainde Hichilema the simple truth that Zambians are more interested in seeing an end to their suffering and lack of security in society and not his agenda of witch hunting PF leaders .Whenever they see or hear the president speak all that they pick is his ” hate” for the previous government.

Of course there are a few evil minded people in Zambia living under the ” Demonic sin , bondage of hate and tribalism” who seem to share his visible hate for the previous government but most of the people who wore the Red UPND Tshirts as a sign of support are too ashamed to wear them and even regretting the outcome of the August 12 election results .

For us as a party we are happy that the events of the past eight months have helped Zambians to think above tribe and party. The false hope that the UPND gave them has made Zambian’s realise that their problems are the same. The effects of the economic hardships , shortage of drugs in medical facilities , alarming rise in crime in society , high unemployment, disappointment with political lies , shortage of burial land etc don’t choose tribe hence the risen realisation of the need for God fearing Zambians to anchor their trust in God and not man.

Zambian Eye, 1 st May 2022.