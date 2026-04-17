I would have taken ECZ to court if it didn’t do delimitation exercise well – Governance activist

GOVERNANCE activist Isaac Mwanza has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for a largely balanced and technically sound constituency delimitation exercise.

The ECZ yesterday announced 70 new constituencies, bringing the total number from 156 to 226, following a nationwide consultative process aimed at improving representation.

Commenting on the development in an interview, Mwanza said the commission had applied a scientific and technical formula in arriving at the final outcome, resulting in a report that reflects fairness across the country.

“The reports are quite balanced, with only minor variations. We commend the commission for a job well done,” Mwanza said.

He added that some stakeholders, including himself, had been prepared to challenge the process in court if the outcome appeared flawed or biased.

“Some of us were ready to take them to court if the report came out bogus, bad or not balanced. But from what we have seen, the commission has done a commendable job,” he said.

Mwanza noted that the ECZ appeared to have taken into account key variables such as population size, settlement patterns and levels of development when allocating constituencies.

He praised the commission for maintaining transparency and resisting political pressure during the process, stating that credibility of such exercises is key to public trust.

“It is important that institutions like ECZ remain independent and professional. From what has been presented, they have demonstrated a commitment to fairness and national interest,” he said.

Mwanza also urged political players and citizens to accept the outcome of the exercise and focus on using the new constituencies to enhance development.

“Delimitation is not an end in itself. What matters now is how these constituencies will translate into improved service delivery and development for the people,” he said.

“The creation of new constituencies presents an opportunity to bring governance closer to citizens, particularly in previously underserved areas.”

Mwanza expressed optimism that the exercise would strengthen Zambia’s democratic framework by ensuring more effective representation.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, April 17, 2026