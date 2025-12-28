I would not be running for president if I had nothing to offer Zambians – Mudolo

PRESIDENTIAL candidate Willah Mudolo says he would not be on the ballot next year as a presidential candidate if he did not have something meaningful to offer Zambians.

Mudolo said his decision to run for the highest office is about answering a calling and that his entry into politics is anchored in his professional journey and desire to serve the nation.

He said he does not consider himself a career politician, but a problem solver who has spent decades learning how global capital is moved, managed and utilised to drive development.

The presidential hopeful described himself as an architect of capital and a son of the soil who has built experience and partnerships abroad, which he now wants to bring back home for the benefit of Zambians.

Mudolo said Zambia has vast potential that has remained largely untapped, adding that his candidature is focused on translating that potential into real results that improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

He said the country deserves leadership that goes beyond rhetoric and promises, stating that Zambians need a leader with both a clear blueprint and the capacity to implement it.

The South Africa based business man maintained that time will ultimately speak for his intentions and actions.

By George Musonda

Kalemba December 28, 2025