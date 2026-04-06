IAEA Chief Sounds Alarm: Iran Has Enough Near-Weapons-Grade Uranium for Multiple Nuclear Warheads





International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi delivered a sobering warning about Iran’s massive stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium, material that sits just steps from weapons-grade and is hidden largely underground.





“Part of this material is a lot, so even if you move part of it, you could still have amounts that would be enough to manufacture a few warheads,” Grossi said in the interview.





The bulk of the dangerous inventory remains at Isfahan, with the rest at Natanz. Grossi confirmed the vast majority is stored in fortified Isfahan facilities. “The vast majority is in Isfahan and there is some somewhere else,” he stated, adding it accounts for more than 70 percent, or perhaps a little less.





He pointed to the troubling reality of accumulation without any credible civilian purpose. “The accumulation of a very big stockpile of highly enriched uranium, very close to military-grade, without any justifiable reason,” Grossi noted.





This comes even after U.S.-Israeli strikes last year damaged enrichment sites but left the bulk of the stockpile intact and beyond full IAEA oversight. The warning underscores Iran’s ongoing march toward nuclear breakout capability.