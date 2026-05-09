IAM NO LONGER A PF PHOTOGRAPHER- Andy Luki



“…. our services are available to all clients without political bias, preference, or endorsement…”

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To whom It May Concern,



This letter serves as official notice that Andy luki jr photography services are no longer affiliated with any political party, campaign, or political organization.





Effective, we operate as a fully independent entity. Our services are available to all clients without political bias, preference, or endorsement. This change reflects our commitment to professionalism, neutrality, and serving the wider community.[ 08/05 2026 ]

We appreciate all past collaborations and look forward to continuing to provide quality photography services with integrity and impartiality





For bookings or inquiries, please contact us directly at andyluki.jr@gmail.com / 0971820367/ +27 64 927 0500



Sincerely,

Andy Chewe Luchinde

Andy luki jr. Photography