IBA ADVISES THE MEDIA TO BE PROFESSIONAL DURING ELECTION COVERAGE



THE Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has reminded the media to maintain professional standards during elections coverage.





With a direct call on broadcasting stations in Petauke district, IBA Board Member Mumbuna Kufekisa says upholding ethical standards as a media sets the tone for political players.



Mr Kufekisa said this when he led a team from the Authority to pay a courtesy call on Petauke the District Commissioner (DC), Martha Mulenga.





The DC indicated that her office has been collaborating well with the local radio stations.



“My office has not had any challenges working with the two radio stations.The stations have proven to be professional,” she said.



And the call by IBA was reiterated when the team engaged staff at PASME and Petauke Explorers radio stations.





In response, PASME Radio Station Manager, Joseph Tembo said the station has so far not recorded any acts of intimidation from political players, ahead of the by-election slated for 6th February, 2025.



He however sought support and protection from IBA based on past experiences where some players would demand for special treatment.





“When people pay for programmes, we want to stick to the timings allocated. However, there are times when certain people will call and want to be given space that has already been allocated to other programmes. There are times when certain programmes are interrupted,” he explained.





And Acting IBA Director General Susan Ndumingo assured that the regulatory authority will ensure a safe environment for the media.



She however reminded the media to be objective in their reporting especially at a critical time of an election.





Ms Ndumingo said at times it is the unprofessional conduct of the media that incite members of the public to cause havoc hence for the media to be responsible in their reporting.



“You are key to maintaining peace during this period by being objective and countering misinformation. Interject when people featuring on your stations are lying. Also, ensure panels are well balanced and objective,” she said.





The IBA team also conducted sensitisation programmes on the two radio stations where information on the procedure for filing complaints when dissatisfied with the broadcast content or the coverage of the electoral process was shared.