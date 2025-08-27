IBA APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR GENERAL – MR. WEBSTER MALIDO



The Board of Directors of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Webster Malido as the new Director General of the IBA, effective 15th September 2025.





He brings with him over 20 years of professional expertise spanning journalism, corporate communication and governance, with extensive experience in the financial services and development finance sectors across African markets.





Most recently, Mr. Malido served as Global Head and Senior Director of Corporate Communications at One Acre Fund where he led significant change programmes, collaborated with the Business Development team on expanded climate-focused donor outreach, and established team structures in several country programmes.





Prior to that, he held key roles including Managing Partner at Aprio Group and Head of Communication for Absa Group’s Regional Operations.





As Head of Communication for Africa Regions at Absa Group, Mr. Malido was part of the team that oversaw the successful rebranding of Barclays outlets into the Absa brand across 12 African countries.





He also held senior leadership positions at Barclays Bank Zambia (Now Absa Zambia) as Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs where he was part of the Country Management Team.





Before transitioning into the corporate sector, Mr. Malido was a journalist and editor at the Post Newspaper. Through his journalistic work, he contributed to enhancing editorial standards and journalistic practices. He also served as a non-executive director for the Zambia Daily Mail, bringing his media expertise to a broader governance role.





Mr. Malido holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication with Public Administration from the University of Zambia and a Master of Science in International Business Administration from the School of Oriental and African Studies University of London.





Mr. Malido is stepping into the role previously held by the late Mr. Guntila Muleya, whose service and dedication to the Authority are fondly remembered.





Under his leadership, the Board is certain that Mr. Malido will continue to drive the digitisation agenda by automating processes to improve service delivery for the broadcasting industry, strengthen internal controls, enhance content monitoring and promote compliance.





The Board is confident that Mr. Malido’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing the IBA’s vision of being an effective and efficient regulator, ensuring a quality and professional broadcasting industry in Zambia.





Mr. Chikosola P. Chuula



CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD



INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY