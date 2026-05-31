IBA Clarifies It Has Not Banned Political Campaign Songs.

IBA DISMISSES CLAIMS OF POLITICAL SONG BAN





The Independent Broadcasting Authority –IBA- has dismissed claims circulating on social media that it has banned political campaign songs, saying the Authority has no legal mandate to prohibit music in Zambia.





IBA Director General WEBSTER MALIDO says the Authority has only issued guidance to broadcasting stations on the airing of election-related content in line with its regulatory role.



In a statement to ZNBC news, Mr. MALIDO said the guidance covers political campaign songs, advertisements and other election content carried by radio and television stations to ensure compliance with broadcasting standards and existing regulations.





He said broadcasters have been reminded of their obligation to ensure that campaign songs and political messages aired on their platforms do not promote hatred, division or hostility among citizens.



Mr. MALIDO said stations are also expected to avoid content containing inflammatory statements or unverified allegations and instead support responsible, issue-based political discourse during the election period.





“The IBA has no jurisdiction to ban songs in Zambia,” Mr. MALIDO said.



He said the Authority routinely engages broadcasters on compliance issues to ensure that election-related content adheres to the Election Coverage Guidelines and established broadcasting standards.





Mr. MALIDO said the guidance forms part of efforts to promote peaceful, fair and credible elections through responsible broadcasting practices.



He said the Authority will continue working with broadcasters across the country to foster a conducive media environment and encourage constructive electoral discourse ahead of the polls.





The clarification follows reports on social media alleging that the broadcasting regulator had prohibited the playing of political campaign songs on radio and television stations.



ZNBC