IBA GUIDES BROADCASTERS ON COVERAGE OF THE LATE

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU





Lusaka, 23rd April 2026 – The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) wishes to provide guidance to broadcasting stations on the coverage of matters surrounding the late former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





While the Authority acknowledges that matters relating to the late former President are of high public interest, broadcasters are urged to exercise caution and responsibility in their coverage to avoid causing further distress to the bereaved family and unnecessary public anxiety.





Broadcasters are also advised to rely on credible and official sources, including authorised spokespersons, this is critical to safeguarding information integrity and maintaining public trust in the media.



The dissemination of unverified information not only undermines the credibility of broadcasting houses but also compromises the integrity of public information and the right of audiences to accurate and balanced reporting.





This guidance is issued in line with Section 5 of the Independent Broadcasting Authority Act of 2002, which mandates the promotion of professional and ethical broadcasting standards.



Mr. Webster Malido

DIRECTOR GENERAL

INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY (IBA)