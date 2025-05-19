IBA RENEWS NINE BROADCASTING LICENCES AND EXTENDS “COOLING OFF” WINDOW PERIOD



LUSAKA, 19th May 2025



The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has renewed broadcasting licences for nine (9) stations after meeting the prescribed conditions.





The stations granted licence renewals are:



i. Kabangabanga Community Radio (Solwezi)

ii. Mpika Community Radio (Mpika)

iii. Mwinilunga Community Radio (Mwinilunga)

iv. Maranatha Community Radio (Kabwe)

v. KNC Radio (Kabwe)

vi. Q FM (Lusaka)

vii. Zambezi FM Radio (Livingstone)

viii. Sun FM (Ndola), and

ix. Muvi TV – Terrestrial (Lusaka).





These renewals follow applications submitted by the respective stations to seek a new mandate to provide broadcasting services.



A radio broadcasting licence has a lifespan of five (5) years, while a television broadcasting licence is valid for ten (10) years.





Furthermore, the IBA has extended the “cooling off” window for radio and television stations to temporarily switch off broadcasting equipment from midnight to 06:00 hours, up to 30th September 2025.





The extension aims to mitigate operational costs arising from the ongoing power challenges due to load management.



This measure follows consultations with broadcasters and intends to support them in managing the increased costs associated with the current power deficit.



The initial cooling-off window ended on 31 December 2024. However, the Board extended the opportunity to 31st March 2025.





After reassessing the situation, the Authority has resolved to extend the measure for a second time until 30th September 2025, thereby ensuring continued support to broadcasting stations.





The Authority is confident that this measure will offer much-needed relief to broadcasting stations amidst power challenges.





Susen Ndumingu (Mrs.)

ACTING DIRECTOR GENERAL

INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY