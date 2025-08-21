IBA SUSPENDS SEVEN (7) BROADCASTING LICENCES FOR NON-PAYMENT OF 2025 ANNUAL OPERATING FEES





The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Board has with immediate effect suspended broadcasting licences for five (5) radio stations and two (2) television stations for failure to pay the 2025 Annual Operating Fees.





This is in accordance with Section 22 (4) and (5)(c) of the IBA (Amendment) Act No. 26 of 2010, which states that a broadcasting licensee shall pay such annual fee for the broadcasting licence as may be determined by the Board.





Annual Operating Fees are due on 1st January each year.



The stations have been suspended after the Authority exhausted all laid down procedures as outlined in the Guidelines for Enforcement and Handling of Compliance Breaches. The suspended stations are from: Copperbelt (2), Central (1), Southern (1), Lusaka (2), and Eastern (2) Provinces.





The affected stations are required to settle all outstanding fees within thirty (30) days, and the Authority can lift the suspension immediately a station makes full payment. Failure to do so may result in the cancellation of their licences.





The IBA remains committed to ensuring compliance with the law and promoting a professional broadcasting industry that upholds accountability and sustainability.



Susen Ndumingu (Mrs.)

ACTING DIRECTOR GENERAL