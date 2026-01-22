Ibrahim Traoré has announced a bold plan to unite the African continent under one system

“I, Ibrahim Traoré, President of Burkina Faso, have announced a bold plan to unite the African continent under one system.

I want to create a United States of Africa, where all African countries will come together as one.

In my plan, there will be one government system, one currency called Afro Money, and one African passport.

I envision all Africans being able to travel freely without visas.

I also believe the wealth of Africa should be shared equally among all countries, so no one is left behind.

God bless Africa!”

