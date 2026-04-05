Ibrahim Traoré Tells Burkina Faso to “Forget Democracy”



Burkina Faso leader Ibrahim Traoré has told citizens to “forget democracy,” arguing it is unsuitable for Burkina Faso and can be harmful if imposed.





Speaking on state television, Traoré said the country is not focused on elections and should instead prioritise rebuilding the state. His comments come months after his junta dissolved all political parties in January 2026 and transferred their assets to the state.





The 36-year-old leader, who took power in a 2022 coup, has repeatedly delayed elections while extending military rule, citing ongoing jihadist violence.





Critics say the latest remarks and actions point to a deepening authoritarian shift, while supporters argue the focus should remain on security and stability.