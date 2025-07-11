ICE stormed a marijuana farm to arrest immigrants in California and something strange happened

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted raids on two Glass House Farms facilities.

One of the raids took place in Camarillo (Ventura County) and another in Carpinteria (Santa Barbara County), California.

A company identified as Glass House Brands Inc. is one of the state’s largest licensed cannabis producers and that was the main target for ICE agents.

The raids were part of a broader immigration enforcement operation, with federal agents executing warrants targeting illegal workers, including undocumented minors.

ICE agents, supported by National Guard troops, detained 12-15 workers at the Camarillo facility.

But the operation sparked protests, with federal agents deploying tear gas, smoke bombs, and rubber bullets to control crowds.

One protester reportedly fired a handgun at ICE agents, prompting a search warrant and a $50,000 reward for information. At least three people were hospitalized, though it’s unclear if they were workers or protesters.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported finding 10 undocumented minors, eight of whom were unaccompanied, at the Camarillo facility, raising concerns about child labor violations.

This has led to investigations into Glass House Farms, which has faced prior lawsuits for labor violations.