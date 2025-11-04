*ICHABAICHE SAYS THERE IS STILL TIME TO UNITE, BUT FOR NOW POLITICAL GROUPINGS SHOULD KEEP BUILDING





By Brian Matambo | Nakonde



Speaking on the Emmanuel Mwamba Verified show (EMV), Independent Member of Parliament for Nkana Constituency, Hon. Binwell Mpundu, who leads the youth-driven Movement for Good Governance known as Ichabaiche, said the opposition still has enough time to unite ahead of the 2026 general elections, but that for now, every political grouping should continue strengthening its base and expanding its presence across the country.



Hon. Mpundu said Ichabaiche remains open to collaboration with other movements that share the same aspirations for integrity, youth inclusion, and national renewal. However, he warned that unity should not be forced or rushed merely to remove the ruling party, but should instead be guided by shared values and a genuine commitment to building a better Zambia.





“The call for unity is justified, but we must be careful to build something that serves the country well,” he said. “We must all continue mobilising, recruiting, and organising. When the right time comes, we will join hands from a position of strength, not weakness.”





He noted that multiple political formations currently play an important role in reaching different sections of the electorate and that this diversity is healthy for democracy. According to Hon. Mpundu, consolidation will come naturally when dialogue among opposition leaders matures, likely early next year, and a credible national figure emerges around whom all can rally.





Responding to calls from viewers urging immediate opposition unity, Hon. Mpundu reiterated that Ichabaiche is already in quiet discussions with several political actors. “We are ready to work with any group that shares our vision of ethical leadership,” he said. “But unity must not just be about replacing those in power; it must be about restoring hope, competence, and trust in governance.”





He concluded by urging young people to register as voters and participate actively in shaping the country’s future. “The future will not be given to us,” he said. “We must build it, together, step by step.”