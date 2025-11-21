ICHABAICHE SPOKESPERSON BLASTED OVER FALSE BOEING 747 INFORMATION

Lusaka-21st November, 2025

By Mukuka Nawa

The country’s political arena has seen many twist and turns in the recent past few years with some alliances taking shape and going out of shape before bearing any fruit, while some unstable politicians keep running from faction to faction and party to party like a Gen-Z at Royal Park in Matero, misnformation in this sphere has taken toll with AI-generated photos to stage managed abductions of Presidential aspirants of criminal organizations.

In the last week or two, Zambia has seen what one can term as shocking revelations with the United States of America injecting $1.5Bn in the health sector, while India’s wealthiest person took interest in the country’s power deficit and pledged to set up a 500MW thermal plant.

With the ‘rebirth’ of Tazara, many critics who have failed to appreciate initiatives such as the enhancement of the Constituency Development Fund-CDF, the positive impact of the social cash transfer and the reintroduction of the free education policy to mention but a few, misinformation is the remedy left to sway the minds of the people of Zambia from the positive impact the rebirth of the Tazara will have in the long term.

With the swelling number of ‘Nashala neka’ political movements, the Ichabaiche spokesperson, who is also a Kabwata Constituency hopeful for 2026, Chabota C. Mweetwa chose not to appreciate the positive outcome of the Tazara deal but chose to digress the minds to comparing and contrasting the Chinese airbus used by the delegations,-a Boeing 747 to what he claims Zambia had, but sold during privatization.

“After seeing the Chinese “Queen of the sky” Boeing 747, I felt this deep sadness in my heart because Zambia had a 747 once😔😔 before abene ba privatization did what they did. Ba privatizer lesa amipale” he wrote.

Barely a minute went on as Zambians who know their history flocked to the comment section to dismiss the publication, citing flaws in the details.

One Facebook user, Raphael Waane Nkhata commented “How did the DC 10 turn into a Boeing 747? My Uncle was a crew member of the then defunct Zambia Airways, the biggest bird they flew was the DC 10.”

Lulu Mimbulu commented “Gather your facts right Zambia never owned boeing 747 but DC 10” while Eugine Kassalwe commented “This is a sign that someone some where doesn’t know the difference between liquidation and privatization and is not well vested in the history of Zambia Airways. “CIC PRESS TEAM