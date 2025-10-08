I’d have to take a look at it – Donald Trump on possible pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell

After the US Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Jeffrey Epstein’s right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, US President Donald Trump told a reporter he would “take a look at it”.

Lawyers for convicted British socialite Maxwell argued that she should never have been tried or convicted for her role in luring teenage girls to be s£xually abused by Epstein, a New York financier. Her appeal was rejected.

She is serving a 20-year prison term, but was moved from a low-security federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas after she was interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July.

When asked by reporters in the White House about Maxwell’s appeal and a potential pardon, Trump replied: “I haven’t heard the name in so long. I can say this – I’d have to take a look at it… I will speak to the Department of Justice.

“I wouldn’t consider it or not consider it, I don’t know anything about it.

“I have a lot of people who have asked me for pardons… I didn’t know she was even asking for it, frankly.”