IDF Claims Precision Strike on Iranian Mi-17 Helicopter – Footage Reveals It Was a Painted Decoy on Asphalt

0

Breaking News : IDF Claims Precision Strike on Iranian Mi-17 Helicopter – Footage Reveals It Was a Painted Decoy on Asphalt



In a notable development from the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released thermal and strike footage on March 4, 2026, claiming a successful airstrike that destroyed a Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter operated by the Iranian military. The video, part of broader operations targeting Iranian air defenses, showed what appeared to be a direct hit on the helicopter alongside soldiers manning nearby systems.



However, detailed visual analysis has confirmed the “helicopter” was not a real aircraft but a sophisticated anamorphic painted decoy on a concrete/asphalt pad a low-cost deception tactic designed to fool aerial reconnaissance and waste precision munitions.



Independent defense analyst Patricia Marins, specializing in security and military affairs, pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that the target showed no realistic 3D structure, debris scatter, or rotor movement post-impact, consistent with flat ground artwork rather than operational metal aircraft.



This revelation has sparked widespread discussion about Iran’s use of visual camouflage and decoys amid intensified Israeli and U.S. strikes.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here