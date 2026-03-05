Breaking News : IDF Claims Precision Strike on Iranian Mi-17 Helicopter – Footage Reveals It Was a Painted Decoy on Asphalt





In a notable development from the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released thermal and strike footage on March 4, 2026, claiming a successful airstrike that destroyed a Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter operated by the Iranian military. The video, part of broader operations targeting Iranian air defenses, showed what appeared to be a direct hit on the helicopter alongside soldiers manning nearby systems.





However, detailed visual analysis has confirmed the “helicopter” was not a real aircraft but a sophisticated anamorphic painted decoy on a concrete/asphalt pad a low-cost deception tactic designed to fool aerial reconnaissance and waste precision munitions.





Independent defense analyst Patricia Marins, specializing in security and military affairs, pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that the target showed no realistic 3D structure, debris scatter, or rotor movement post-impact, consistent with flat ground artwork rather than operational metal aircraft.





This revelation has sparked widespread discussion about Iran’s use of visual camouflage and decoys amid intensified Israeli and U.S. strikes.