IDF Destroys Covert Underground Facility Housing Iranian Nuclear Scientists





In the latest escalation of Operation Roaring Lion—the joint U.S.-Israel campaign to neutralize Iran’s nuclear and missile threats—Israeli forces conducted a precision strike on a hidden underground compound on Tehran’s western outskirts.





The target, identified by the IDF as a covert site where Iranian scientists were advancing nuclear weaponization capabilities, was hit as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate existential dangers to Israel and the region.





Satellite imagery and IDF intelligence confirmed the facility’s role in developing “necessary capabilities” for nuclear weapons, following earlier damage to key sites like Natanz during prior operations.





Iranian state media acknowledged explosions in Tehran but claimed minimal damage, while downplaying the strategic impact.





The strike aligns with President Trump’s stated policy of preemptive action against Iran’s nuclear ambitions, which IAEA reports had flagged as nearing weapons-grade enrichment levels despite diplomatic efforts.





Oil prices surged 15% to $120 per barrel amid fears of wider disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the high stakes in this decisive campaign to dismantle the regime’s most dangerous programs.