IDF Discovers Large Cache of Abandoned Hezbollah Weapons Near Beaufort Fortress After Fierce Border Clash





Israeli forces have uncovered a significant cache of abandoned Hezbollah weapons near the Beaufort Fortress area, reportedly left behind in the vicinity of fortified structures following recent clashes.





According to field reports, Hezbollah fighters are said to have abandoned a substantial portion of their weaponry during a counter-operation carried out by the IDF after crossing the Litani River.





The confrontation is described as intense, with reports claiming heavy Hezbollah losses, including fatalities and captures, while other militants withdrew from the area, leaving behind equipment and arms as they retreated.