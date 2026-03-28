IDF Exposes Hezbollah’s School of Terror in Southern Lebanon



Israeli forces just uncovered a massive Hezbollah weapons cache hidden inside a school in Al-Khiyam, southern Lebanon. Anti-tank rockets, mortar shells, grenades, launchers, firearms, explosives—the works. All stashed right alongside UNHCR aid supplies from the United Nations.





This isn’t an accident. Hezbollah turns civilian sites like schools into terror hubs, using kids as human shields while stockpiling tools to attack Israel. The discovery came during targeted operations by Givati Brigade and Shayetet 13 troops to secure the border area and disrupt smuggling routes from Syria.





Terror groups like Hezbollah don’t care about innocent lives. They embed weapons in mosques, churches, hospitals, and now schools, then cry foul when Israel strikes back. The UN’s markings nearby raise serious questions about how aid ends up fueling jihadists instead of helping civilians.





Israel is doing what any nation must: rooting out the threat before more rockets fly. Hezbollah started this fight. The IDF is finishing it by exposing the truth. No more hiding behind children.