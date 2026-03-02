Breaking News : IDF Launches Offensive Campaign Against Hezb0llah in Lebanon Amid Escalating Regional Tensions





🚨 In a major escalation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have initiated an “offensive campaign” against Hezb0llah targets across Lebanon, including strikes in Beirut and southern regions. This follows Hezb0llah’s rocket and drone attacks on northern Israel, which the group claimed as retaliation for the recent unaliving of Iran’s Supreme Leader ∆yotollah ∆li Kh∆menei.





IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced the operation, stating: “We have begun an offensive campaign against Hezb0llah. We are not just on the defensive, now we go on the offense.” He emphasized preparation for “several days of fighting,” holding Hezb0llah fully responsible for any further escalation.





The strikes targeted senior Hezb0llah operatives and infrastructure, expanding the conflict amid broader US-Israel actions against Iran.Residents in Beirut reported hearing explosions early Monday morning.





Source: The Times of Israel, The New York Times, and other credible reports.