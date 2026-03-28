IDF Vows to Crush Hezbollah’s Terror Rebuild: “We Will Not Allow Them to Rebuild Their Army on Our Border”





The Israel Defense Forces issued a clear warning Friday: as long as Iranian-backed Hezbollah tries to rearm and rebuild its terror network in southern Lebanon, Israeli forces will keep hitting them hard. The message comes amid Operation Roaring Lion, with the IDF pushing past the Litani River to dismantle threats that have plagued northern Israel for years.





In a hard-hitting video statement, the IDF lays out the facts Hezbollah and its defenders ignore. Hezbollah, funded and directed by Iran, has violated Israeli sovereignty repeatedly. Since October 8, 2023, the terror group fired thousands of rockets, missiles, and drones into Israel, driving tens of thousands of civilians from their homes.





“Hezbollah has systematically built up its military infrastructure in southern Lebanon, embedding it within civilian areas, in clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701,” the spokesperson states.





Even after the ceasefire, Hezbollah defied agreements by attempting to rearm with long-range missiles, suicide drones, and underground tunnels. The IDF response has been precise strikes to take out these capabilities before they can threaten Israeli families again.





“We will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its army on our border,” the video declares. “Our operations in southern Lebanon target terrorist infrastructure and operatives, ensuring the safety of Israeli civilians.””As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of terror and Iranian aggression, the IDF will act decisively to dismantle these threats and restore security to northern Israel.”