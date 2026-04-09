If a pupil is not Catholic and doesn’t want to attend Mass, let them enrol elsewhere – Catholic priest

If a pupil is not Catholic and doesn’t want to attend Mass, let them enrol elsewhere – Priest

A LUSAKA based Catholic priest has backed the decision by management at Matero Boys Secondary School, a grant-aided Catholic mission school run by the Society of Mary, to suspend more than 200 pupils who absconded from a scheduled day of prayer last Thursday.

The pupils are said to have stayed away from the prayers despite being informed about the event in advance by school authorities.

Management has since barred the affected pupils from writing their end of term tests as part of disciplinary action.

School manager Fr Cullistus Jeje said the suspension is in line with the institution’s disciplinary procedures.

Commenting on the matter, Fr Arthur Ntembula said Catholic schools like any other institutions operate under specific rules and expectations including participation in Mass and other spiritual programmes organised by the school.

“If your child is not Catholic and doesn’t want to attend these, he or she shouldn’t have enrolled there in the first place,” said Fr Ntembula.

Meanwhile, many former pupils and members of the public who attended mission schools have also weighed in on the matter, saying participation in church related programmes has always been part of school life in such institutions.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, April 9, 2026