If Cornelius Mweetwa is not adopted on UPND ticket, CF might consider looking at his CV – Kalaba

If Mweetwa is not adopted on UPND ticket, CF might consider looking at his CV – Kalaba





OPPOSITION Citizens First (CF) president Harry Kalaba says his party could consider looking at chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s curriculum vitae (CV) if the ruling UPND fails to adopt him as its candidate in Choma this year.

Speaking when he appeared on Diamond TV, he responded to comments recently made by Mweetwa, who described Kalaba as a “baby in politics” needing lollipops for the festive season.





“This is coming from a man who has clearly lost touch with the political realities on the ground,” Kalaba said.





“For us in the CF, if Mr. Mweetwa is not adopted in the UPND in Choma, we might have to look at his CV. The earlier he does that, the better for everyone.”





The remarks follow a heated exchange between the two politicians, with Kalaba accusing Mweetwa of focusing more on personal publicity than serious political engagement.

According to Kalaba, Mweetwa’s attention to petty political squabbles has left him vulnerable and has opened space for others to challenge his parliamentary position.





Kalaba said the Information and Media Minister’s current political situation in Choma should serve as a wake-up call to take stock of his career and make the necessary decisions for his future.





“This is his last term and he should understand where he stands. If he is not adopted, he must consider what comes next,” Kalaba said.



By George Musonda



Kalemba January 14, 2026