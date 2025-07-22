‘If drama was a person’: Pictures of Prophet Walter Magaya Sleeping at Church Altar Sparks Social Media Buzz

‘He is committed to his hustle’: Pictures of Prophet Walter Magaya Sleeping at Church Altar Sparks Social Media Buzz

Prophet Walter Magaya has once again ignited a buzz on social media after pictures of him sleeping at his church’s altar went viral.

According to Crime Watch Zimbabwe , Prophet Magaya chose to spend the night at the altar in preparation for his Sunday service.

Prophet Magaya’s Altar Sleepover

The pictures, which have since gone viral and set social media abuzz, emerged over the weekend.

The images show Prophet Walter Magaya lying flat on the floor of his church with only a pillow and a fluffy carpet — no blanket in sight.

No Blanket, Just a Pillow — and the Internet Reacts

The dramatic gesture has stirred mixed reactions online, with many netizens calling it a calculated publicity stunt. Others dismissed it as yet another attempt to stay relevant and attract attention. Some critics went further, accusing Prophet Magaya of manipulating religious sentiment for personal branding, while others questioned the spiritual sincerity of his actions.

Here are some of the reactions;

@PrudieWay;

You gotta respect how this man is committed to his hustle. Nothing will ever come between him and his money. He has no shame.

@CMandlosi;

Asina gumbeze here ne kurova kukuita chando it’s a stunt for the cameras

@cdesetfree;

Man o Guard sleeping at his churches altar in preparation for Sunday service.

Walter hatina zera naye guys 😆

@MurapaG;

Kana wabata chidhiri chako, chinotoda kuchengetwa nenzira dzose

@Muswatadzi;

Zvikwereti miri wese will make you pull all the stops😂😂…If drama was a person this one ndiye drama wacho.

@Addykeys1991;

Walter anotoda chamboko chaicho otherwise tikaramba tichimusekerera acharamba achivhura hombe

@dmmhambare;

Ko kuzoshayawo kana blanket ?

Drama racho harireve chinhu.

Rega vatore yemarema.

@boldcolours;

I really think that churches should only be led by people who hold PhD s in theology.

@tinomabwe;

This guy is really a con artist and he has willing participants in his charades