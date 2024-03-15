IF FREEDOMS ARE NOT GIVEN TO US TO SPEAK FREELY IN PARLIAMENT, WE WILL USE FORCE – HON MUNDUBILE.

…….as he supports calls for President Hakainde Hichilema to Postpone SONA.

Lusaka……Thursday, March 14, 2024 [Smart Eagles].

Patriotic Front Members of Parliament who are not praise singers have devised strategies that will help them reclaim freedoms to speak freely in Parliament.

Currently, PF Members who are Perceived to be Critics of Government poor leadership have been allegedly ignored when they want to speak on the floor of the house.

An Example of such happened during today’s sitting when Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya wanted to debate after the Vice President had moved a motion to suspend standing orders to allow the Republican President to address the nation tomorrow.

In response to this, Hon Mundubile said the MPs will use force to get that freedom to speak freely in Parliament.

He said said in most cases, if the Presiding officer is uncomfortable with what a member would say, they will not be given a chance to speak.

“We will get back to that house and ensure that we violently claim the freedoms that we should have on the floor of the house. We will get back to the house, we will not say when but we will reclaim those freedoms.

It is not just about talking, our talking in Parliament or the lack of it is what has caused problems in zambia today. Our people sent us to parliament to represent them and we must do as such and speak for them, not what is currently prevailing..,” he said.

Meanhwile, Hon Mundubile has joined calls by stakeholders for President Hakainde Hichilema to Postpone Tomorrow’s SONA for another two weeks.

He said there is something wrong in the country as far as implementation of national values is concerned.

He said the country is in reverse gear based on what the clergy and the Civil Society Organisations have been saying.

In an event that SONA Goes ahead, Hon Mundubile said President Hichilema should abandon the text written by technocrats and ask for a new start that is devoid of lies, and call for a new begining focused on unity and not purging and arresting innocent people.

“A confession would do, if the President said tomorrow dear Zambians it has come to my realisation that whereby I thought I was the know it all, I have come to realise that I am human who is not immune to error. I have made mistakes to export maize and power,” he said.

He said the President must also respond to statement by OCIDA on calls for sanctions.

“Those that took time to read the letter authored by OCIDA should be concerned because it cited the Heads of Three arms of Government……When you read the letter in totality, you will realise that we have a challenge in Zambia……We would have loved some assurance from the Vice President regarding this matter,” he said.