IF HH IS INNOCENT LET HIM FIRE JACK MWIMBU, INSPECTOR OF POLICE FOR CANCELING OYDC PRAYERS – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

If President Hakainde Hichilema is serious with his denial that he had nothing to do with the disruption and cancellation of an annual overnight prayer snd worship service, he should immediately fire the Minister of Home Affirs and Interior Affairs, Jack Mwiimbu or the Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba.

Or we should regard that the statement is mere rhetoric, like many previous statements of threats are?

Televangelist Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe and founder and overseer of Shalom Embassy Ministries, has always held this independence prayer overnight prayer worship for the last 20 years.