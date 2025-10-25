If HH today appoints ‘someone else’ to preside over LUNGU’s funeral, we are ready to bring the body to Zambia in 2 seconds-Makebi Zulu

THE Lungu family says in the event that President Hakainde Hichilema announces that he will not attend the burial of his predecessor, Edgar Lungu, they will travel to Zambia for the burial the following day





Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu said the burial impasse between the Zambian Government and the family can be resolved within 24 hours, provided the family’s wishes are respected.





“If today (last night) the President (Hakainde Hichilema) said, ‘I will not attend Mr Lungu’s burial. I will hand over to the Vice-President, and we will give him his full honours and all,’ tomorrow we would start off to come to Zambia. It is that simple,” Mr Zulu said last night when he featured on Emmanuel Mwamba’s EMV podcast.





Mr Zulu called for prayers for the Government to ensure that reason prevails over the impasse.



“That is why we are saying let us pray for the Government so that reason prevails over self or ego, and the wishes of the family are respected.





“We have to respect the widow and the family. As for threats of arrest if I return to Zambia, we have not committed any offence. Let’s stick to the truth. We are here, and we will protect that wish even if it means any of us going to prison for wanting to honour the wishes of ECL,” Mr Zulu, a lawyer and politician, said.





Mr Lungu died four months ago, on June 5, 2025, in South Africa, where he had gone to seek medical attention.



After his death, an impasse arose between his family and the Government, leading to a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha preventing the family from burying Mr Lungu in South Africa.





The court ruled that Mr Lungu should be repatriated to Zambia for burial in line with established protocols at Embassy Park, a decision the family is challenging in court.





There are also ongoing discussions outside court between the Government and the Lungu family in a bid to reach consensus over the disagreement.



(Mwebantu)