If HH was Adada, this young officer was going to be MP for  Monze Constituency- Prophet Seer1

I still can’t believe this!



I mean what type of a human is this HH?





So he allowed his son to undergo such a dangerous and ridiculous yet a painful training just to become a mere ZNS officer with all privileges that comes with being a son of the president and some people are still complaining instead of applauding this gesture.





I don’t think that personally, I would allow my son to go through such training, a training that has just turned the young man from a plumpy fresh skinned man to this dark looking officer.





HH, you are too honest sir, I still have a lot to learn from you, you are a man, we didn’t even know that the president’s son was undergoing some training.





If it was Adada, ZNBC would have been visiting the training camp everyday because an ordinary Tasila jogging was nearly included in the national item.





If HH was Adada, this young officer was going to be a member of parliament representing Monze Constituency and the minister of enjoyment.



Keep teaching us Bally.

We are learning sir.



#Seer1