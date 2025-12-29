If I didn’t know God, I would have died from depression – Wyclif Mwamba

If I didn’t know God, I would have died from depression – Wyclif



FAME often comes with a price, and for renowned Zambian filmmaker Wyclif Mwamba, that price hit hard just as his career began to soar.





The success of his film ‘City on Fire’ was deafening and brought recognition but behind the applause and bright lights lurked jealousy, lies and betrayal, the challenges he said almost broke him.





City on Fire, a hit drama on Zambezi Magic, captivated audiences with its intense tale of a serial killer preying on taxi drivers.





The series showcased strong performances from Leo Simukoko as Bernard, alongside Zodwa Khumalo, Bridget Kashiba, and Bizwell Mudenda, offering viewers a gripping glimpse into Zambian urban life and complex, unforgettable characters.





Appearing on Diamond Tv programme dubbed ‘On The Table,’ Mwamba recounted how false allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him, targeting a close friend’s girlfriend.





“We were just sitting and playing while in a group not knowing I was being recorded. The person who accused me was a girlfriend to my close friend but the gospel truth is that I never touched her, not even once,” he said.





However, this accusation was only the beginning.



According to him, while working on a project for Zambezi Magic, false emails began circulating, claiming that he had not paid his crew who featured in the said series, designed to sabotage his career and spread distrust among his collaborators.





“The lies, betrayal and constant pressure could have destroyed me. The film industry can be cruel, some people smile with you while sharpening knives behind your back,” stated Mwamba.





For Mwamba, these attacks were not just professional, they were personal and cut him deep.



“If I didn’t know God, I would have died from depression because the struggles I endured were severe enough to have driven others in depression or even caused strokes,” he stated.





Yet, despite the scars, Mwamba’s faith and vision became his shield.



“I am a man of vision. I rose from ashes to where I am today. My back is full of wounds the industry has given me, but I survived,” he added.





“I survived betrayal, navigated falsehoods, and continued to create art despite the odds.”



Mwamba also warned about the precarious state of the Zambian film industry.





High cinema costs, distribution challenges, and a lack of support from TV stations, he said, threaten the survival of local filmmaking.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba December 29, 2025