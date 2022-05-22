By Thomas Ngala

As he shares his experience following the sexual abuse he faced at a tender age, rapper Rodney Chilufya Kanyanse popularly known as Kanizi says he would have taken his life if it wasn’t for God.

After the horrible experience, the rapper says the “problem with what happens is that when boys or girls are exposed to sex at an early age, you might also expose some diseases to them.”

The M Beats Generation signed artiste implores parents to keep a close eye on children as he says even uncles can sexually abuse a boy child.

“So I would have to encourage parents, because as for me, no one knew until just recently. So it doesn’t matter whether it’s a girl child or boy child but you have to ensure that you know who they are surrounded with. You need to know where they go with their uncles, because even uncles can sexually abuse a boy child,” he said.

“The culture is what makes it impossible for parents to have conversations around sex. So as a boy child or as a girl child you start learning, experimenting on your own for you to learn. And we all know how experiments turn out. Sometimes it doesn’t work, sometimes it’s in your favor. Some people get sick of the STDs or HIV on their first sexual attempt.”

The abuse the rapper faced affected him badly because he was exposed to sex at a time he ought to only be focusing on toys, playing with kids of his age and school.

The effects of the abuse led to him having a bad social life as he isolated himself from people he was supposed to be close to.

Sadly, when asked if he and his cousin who perpetrated the abuse have now reconciled, Kanizi told Daily Star in an exclusive interview that he had not talked to his cousin for a while.

He said “there is no relationship between me and my cousin” adding that he never wanted to talk to her because he doesn’t want to start remembering the said incidences.

The brilliant rapper indicated that he has on a number of occasions had suicidal thoughts but he has been overcoming the thoughts by training his mind to be strong and by praying.

Commenting on whether he was optimistic that the thoughts would go away or not, he emotionally said “I don’t think so, I don’t think they will ever go away, only God knows.

“It’s like what they say about Adam and Eve that when they ate that fruit, they had knowledge now, they were aware that they were naked. So I was affected badly because my focus now was shifting. I would be in class and still be thinking about that thing, I would look at someone and think about that thing,” he said.

