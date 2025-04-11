IF LUNGU DESERVES K5 MILLION, THEN COMPENSATE HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TOO — HEALTH LEAK CLAIMS ARE HYPOCRITICAL



While I do not support Thabo Kawana’s decision to disclose former President Edgar Lungu’s health information, I find the demand for K5 million in compensation on grounds of defamation completely irrational.





It wasn’t long ago when the entire PF, Tonse Alliance, and their surrogates—engineered by none other than the infamous Emmanuel Mwamba—circulated propaganda suggesting that President Hakainde Hichilema was seriously ill, having suffered a stroke, among other fabricated claims. This malicious campaign spread like wildfire and forced the President to make public appearances just to prove he was in good health.





Given this history, it is absurd that the same people now have the audacity to sue the state and demand millions for defamation. Where were your morals then? Should citizens now also sue in the public interest and demand K10 million for defaming President Hichilema?





Let’s be honest—PF and Tonse Alliance members are notorious for character assassination. It is ironic and hypocritical for you to cry foul when the tables turn. In fact, it is often these same individuals who fuel toxic political narratives, just as we’ve witnessed in the aftermath of the FDD leader’s passing.





Your actions show that you thrive on creating public tension. As a nation, we need to learn where to draw the line in politics. If Edgar Lungu deserves compensation, then so does President Hichilema.





The problem with you opposition leaders is that you have a short memory. You forget your own actions within minutes and still want to appear smart. Hakainde Hichilema’s health is equally confidential, yet you fabricated lies that not only infringed on his privacy but also posed a threat to state security, considering he is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.





Let us rise above petty political drama and focus on building a mature, accountable democracy. The quality of opposition leadership in Zambia is deeply disappointing. Instead of presenting solutions to the challenges facing citizens, all we hear are constant insults directed at President Hakainde Hichilema. As voters, we deserve to know your plans and what you intend to offer the country not just criticism without substance



Sikaile C. Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist