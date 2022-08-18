IF BULLDOZER IS TO BE ARRESTED, IT IS A TOTAL POLITICAL MOVE – NAKACINDA

………as he slams the ACC for alleging that Hon Lusambo involved himself in bribery during the 2021 elections

Lusaka…. Thursday, August 18, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

If Hon Bowman Lusambo is to be arrested, on the grounds so far ACC is talking about, it is a total political move to basically just try and disfranchise him, Hon Raphael Nakacinda has said.

The PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity slammed the ACC for alleging that the former Lusaka Province Minister involved himself in bribery during the 2021 elections.

Hon Nakacinda maintained when he addressed the media in Lusaka yesterday that there is a scheme by the UPND directed from the Community House to find something they will use to try and block Hon Lusambo from contesting the Kabushi Seat and Hon Joseph Malanji from contesting the Kwacha seat.

“I have a record of proceedings in the matter that involved Hon Lusambo as petitioned in the High Court as well as in the Constitutional Court. Because as exposed, four days ago, that there is a scheme by the UPND directed from the community house to find something they will use to try and block Hon Lusambo from contesting the Kabushi Seat. And also Hon Malanji from contesting the Kwacha seat,” he said.

“The injustice that has been occasioned to Hon Malanji as well as Hon Lusambo is well known. And the Zambian people have spoken loudly. And the continued injustice that is occasioned to them, we are determined to have it exposed. The reason we have obtained the raw code of proceedings is to study line by line to appreciate and understand what the ACC are attempting to do.”

Hon Nakacinda claimed that people have been making wild allegations regarding the duo.

“Yesterday the ACC were alleging that Hon Lusambo involved himself in bribery during the 2021 elections. he bribed the church, the catholic church, he bribed a number of people including what alleged people that defected from UPND to Patriotic Front at a time,” he said.

“We want to see the testimony of each witness. So far what we have discovered are people making wild allegations. Some of them suggesting that there was a donation to a church in 2020, which was not an election year. Some of them alleging that Mr Lusambo, through another person they called a campaign manager gave money to people and not Mr Lusambo himself. And when they were questioned, they were discovered to be a boyfriend and a girlfriend and later admitted within this same record that they were lying before the court.”

He has however challenged Mr Musa Mwenya, the Chairman of ACC and test on Mr Gilbert Phiri to prove whether or not these they have been appointed to ACC as political tools or indeed they are going to apply their ethics and professionalism in dealing with each matter including those that involve politicians.

“If Hon Lusambo is to be arrested, on the grounds so far ACC is talking about, it is a total political move to basically just try and disfranchise him. What they said yesterday and what we have discovered in these records of proceedings doesn’t really make sense……we will continue studying and we are hoping that by tomorrow we will understand what was going on in the High Court as well as in the Constitutional Court,” he said.

“So I want to call upon Mr Musa Mwenya, State Counsel, Mr Gilbert Phiri, you are still fresh in that office. set a standard of professionalism. Don’t dance to political maneuvers. If you start by dancing to political maneuvers, you would have already soiled your position as Director General ACC as well as Chairman of the board of ACC.”

SmartEagles2022