If Mr Hichilema wishes to lead a united nation, he must first stop dividing it with his insinuations- CHISHALA KATEKA

A PRESIDENT ADRIFT IN HIS OWN NARRATIVE



25 November 2025



There are moments in a nation’s life when its leader must rise above the fray, speak with clarity, and offer the country a mirror not to reflect his own grievances but to illuminate the path forward for those that he is leading. Alas, President Hakainde Hichilema’s address from State House this morning was not such a moment.





Instead of confronting the present with candour, the President chose to retreat into a familiar cocoon of grievance and revisionism. He spoke of buses operating freely, of a rule of law supposedly restored, yet every commuter in Lusaka knows the truth that bus operators still pay cadres to load and that extortion is not a relic of the past. It is in fact the currency of the present.





What the President failed to mention were the abductions, the beatings, the stonings, and the killings like those in Mufumbwe. He did not speak of the party loyalists who profited from chaos nor of the senior members who gleefully joined the gold rush. He did not address the police’s selective inertia when citizens are attacked for daring to dissent. Instead, he offered a sanitised narrative as if the nation were a stage and he its sole actor.





More troubling still was his invocation of lynching, a term with grim and specific historical weight. Who precisely is being lynched in Zambia today? And by whom? The protests have so far been peaceful. The only violence has come from those in uniform or those emboldened by political proximity.





The President’s attempt to prescribe how citizens should protest suggesting that demonstrations must be conducted in a manner palatable to him betrays a very fundamental misunderstanding of democracy. Protest is not a favour granted by the state. It is a right and which is not for the President to choreograph.





Perhaps the most revealing moment came when he lamented that some people hate him because he was born in a village. This is not the first time he has reached for this line. It is a tired refrain, one that seeks to reduce legitimate criticism to tribal prejudice. But the protests against constitutional amendments are not about his birthplace. They are about power, accountability, and the erosion of trust.





Let us not forget. When Bill 10 was defeated, his party celebrated, youths marched freely and no one accused them of tribalism. No one suggested they were driven by hatred of President Lungu’s ethnicity because they were not. This President knew that then and he knows it now but chooses to play this very divisive tribal card. Since when did an unpopular Bill 7 take on a tribal face?





The President’s selective memory is staggering. He spoke of the Bill of Rights as though he were its champion, forgetting that it was he who helped defeat its amendment. He cited UNIP’s 1991 constitutional changes incorrectly as a precedent. In truth, UNIP amended the constitution to call for early elections and that, not during an election year.

He referenced MMD’s 1996 amendment without acknowledging its controversial exclusionary intent. Then, with a flourish, he goes on to praise Frederick Chiluba aka red aka black for turning the country around. One wonders which version of history he subscribes to.





He dismissed peaceful demonstrations as street fights, a phrase that reveals more about his disdain for dissent than any concern for public order. He claimed civil society was silent, apparently unaware of the Oasis Forum, LAZ, and others who stood firm in darker times. But then again, he was not a politician then and maybe was simply not paying attention.





Most astonishingly, he accused a priest of plotting to rig elections against the UPND. That is not merely reckless. It is an affront to the dignity of the office he holds.



The President often speaks in the plural, ‘we’ instead of ‘I’, as if to diffuse responsibility across a faceless collective. The presidency is not a committee, it is a singular burden with the buck stopping with him.





Being President is not a right. It is a privilege which demands more than the provision of leadership rather than the airing of grievances and the holding of pity parties. It demands humility, honesty, and the courage to confront uncomfortable truths.





Zambia is not against the President’s roots. All past Presidents, with the possible exception of late former President EC Lungu, were born in villages. One’s place of birth has no bearing with one’s performance. The President needs to understand that what the nation is against is his bad performance in office. No amount of rhetorical sleight of hand can change that.





If Mr Hichilema wishes to lead a united nation, he must first stop dividing it with his insinuations. If he wishes to be remembered as a reformer, he must stop rewriting history. And if he wishes to be respected, he must begin by respecting the intelligence of the people he serves.



The country is watching. And history, as always, is taking notes.



CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party