IF ONLY THEY HAD LISTENED TO  PROPHET DAVIES MWILA

IF ONLY THEY HAD LISTENED TO PROPHET MWILA .



By Timmy



It is amazing to note that former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila AKA property Mwila, though not a prophet by calling, once sounded like one. He looked into the future and warned his colleagues of what was to come if they continued on the reckless path of mismanaging national affairs.





Mr. Mwila cautioned PF officials directly, warning them against greed and careless governance. He famously rebuked their conduct, saying: “ If we Lose elections ministers will go to jail.” This was a clear reminder that plundering resources meant for the nation’s future would eventually starve the people and cripple the economy.





But the so-called prophecy was disregarded. PF leaders chose personal enrichment over national interest. They ignored their own Secretary General and continued to feast on what was meant for Zambians.





Today, the repercussions of those actions are visible everywhere. The crumbling economy PF left behind, the suffocating debt, the high cost of living, and the broken systems are the bitter fruits of those careless choices. Ironically, the very officials who ignored the warning are now crying the loudest, pretending to have solutions when they are the architects of the problems we face, at the same time the law is catching up with them.





This is why the UPND government under President Hakainde Hichilema is working tirelessly to fix what was broken. By restoring fiscal discipline, restructuring debt, strengthening institutions, and investing in education, health, and rural development, the New Dawn administration is correcting the mistakes that PF leaders stubbornly refused to address.





The lesson is clear: when leaders choose greed over wisdom, nations collapse. When leaders choose integrity over corruption, nations rise. PF chose greed, and Zambia suffered. UPND has chosen integrity and service, and Zambia is now on a path to recovery.





Let us all support the efforts of the New Dawn Government to rebuild what was destroyed.



WAGON MEDIA