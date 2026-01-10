IF OPPOSITION DON’T UNITE, VOTERS WILL UNITE: A CLEAR PATH FOR THE OPPOSITION INTO AUGUST ELECTIONS – KBN TV EDITORIAL

IF OPPOSITION DON’T UNITE, VOTERS WILL UNITE: A CLEAR PATH FOR THE OPPOSITION INTO AUGUST ELECTIONS





A KBN TV EDITORIAL



While we continue to watch endless drama unfolding in the PF with only seven (7) months remaining to the general elections, it’s comforting to see that not all hope is lost for the opposition.





There are a few individuals who chose a solid path to make progress at the expense of being misunderstood. It’s very regrettable to read of a plot to expel Brian Mundubile from the PF at such a critical time when the opposition should be uniting.





His decision to disengage from the so called PF Conclave says alot about the fractions within the former ruling party and the opposition in general. At this stage, there would be nothing wrong for recognisable figures such as Brian Mundubile, Makebi Zulu, Mutotwe Kafwaya, George Chisanga, Francis Kapyanga, Chifumu Banda, Dorica Banda, John Sangwa, Binwell Mpundu, Sakwiba Sikota and others, to team up with stable parties like Citizens First led by Harry Kalaba…





With 7 months to the next election, Kalaba is undeniably steady, focused, progressive, recognisable, and widespread. His path and resolve is clear. There is no need at this 11th hour for these leaders with massive experience to continue in a tussle for power when they can form the next Cabinet by uniting themselves with Citizens First, a party that seems less contested or embroiled in shaky alliances.





The party is not tainted, they don’t have internal squabbles, the leadership structure is firm and solid and could most definitely benefit from collaborative numbers instead of being absorbed in competitive maneuvers to outwit each other against the clock of time that’s running against them..





Similarly, WOZA lost Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe to the People’s Pact. At an individual level, WOZA lost Siamunene who has since formed his own party. They lost Bob Sichinga who was recently named one of the five (5) Vice Presidents under the People’s Pact.





Tonse Aliiance on the other hand, lost People’s Pact, lost National Congress Party (NCP) and most recently Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP).

Recently, PF was evicted from Tonse Alliance and lost its legitimacy as the anchor Party of the Tonse Alliance. All these movements put together is nothing short of political circus.





What Zambians want is a resolved opposition that rises above factions and individualism to provide a clear path of collective effort into the August 2026 general elections. Time doesn’t wait for anyone!





The opportunistic approaches we are witnessing in the opposition camp leaves so much room for the ruling party, if they so wished, to sponsor more chancers, sellouts and opportunists and cause more confusion as election date looms





When Harry Kalaba left UKA for lack of progress, he was labled as power hungry and self centred. With hindsight, we can give Harry the credit for being resolute and foresighted to focus on building Countrywide structures in all districts and provinces.





Today, Citizens First is looking more organised and structured because they didn’t see the value of spending time in endless meetings in Lusaka fighting over who should be the flag bearer. Zambians can now see that Citizens First and Harry Kalaba in particular, will be a serious challenge to President Hakainde Hichilema in August this year.





All these leaders put together can command an unstoppable opposition force if Zambia and Zambians mattered to them. However, the position that some opposition members of Parliament took over Bill 7 on 15th December, 2025, and if the allegations of bribes are true, demonstrated selfish interests over the desire of majority citizens who objected the obnoxious Bill to be passed into Law.





We can deduce most of these politicians are in it for self preservation. This could explain why the opposition is failing to unite and rally behind a single candidate.





What the likes of Harry Kalaba needs, is support. If he can’t get it from fellow opposition members, he should at least get it from Zambian voters who are tired of waiting for a united opposition.