By Barbrah Chama

There Is No Intelligence If There Is No Emotional Intelligence:

“If Peni Mwamba means well let him apologies for taking part in tribal and regional talks that divided Zambians”

Saying Peni’s appointment is based on his intelligence, raises suspicions and questions as there is no intelligence in lacking emotional intelligence.

Emotional intelligence entails:

(1) relating better with others,

(2) forming healthier relationships,

(3) achieving greater success without using crooked methods, and

(4) leading a more fulfilling life.

Considering the above simple elements on emotional intelligence, it can be said that a person who acts or says things to intentionally hurt other people’s feelings is not intelligent.

Emotional intelligent is a type of social intelligence that affords the individual the ability to monitor his own and other’s emotions. Peni Mwamba lacks this trait.

Peni’s intelligence is doubtfully intelligence as he can’t deliberately tell the difference between promoting peace and encouraging division in the country; it is either he did or does everything ignorantly or intentionally, either way, his behaviour makes him a dangerous person as such characters can set the country on fire because of their malicious tribal or regional talks.

There are people who were under cover, or were hiding because of being civil servants or other personal reasons but they never uttered statements that could encouraged division in the country. It was only the likes of Peni Mwamba, GBM, Sean Tembo, M’membe and Chishimba kambwili who almost managed to bring division in the country, these are tribal and regional sickening elements zambians are apparently still struggling to heal from. In a nutshell, recommending or appointing Peni Mwamba as Permanent Secretary Cabinet Office-Remuneration is not in order.

Let Peni’s appointment be reversed. He is not as intelligent as justifications are made or coming out. He is only manipulative; with him, there is likely to be confusion or discouragements as would be obvious from the already existing situation. If Mwamba Peni means well to zambians, let him apologies for taking part in tribal and regional talks that divided zambians.