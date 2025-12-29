IF PF DOESN’T FIX ITS ISSUES, IT SHOULD PREPARE FOR PROLONGED COURT BATTLES – DR NEVERS MUMBA





29th December 2025



NEW Nation Party leader Nevers Mumba has urged the PF leadership to engage its MPs and attempt to resolve its internal rifts, particularly with those who currently enjoy legitimacy with the Registrar of Societies.





Mumba says PF risks losing the next election and surrendering its position entirely if it continues on its current path of fragmented leadership.





Speaking in a Facebook video recently, Mumba said if a resolution proved impossible, the PF should be prepared for prolonged court battles. “The emergence of multiple candidates within the PF is not in itself a problem. In fact, it is democratic.





The real danger lies in whether the various factions and leaders will support the single candidate who eventually emerges victorious.



Newsdiggers