IF PF DOESN’T FIX ITS ISSUES, IT SHOULD PREPARE FOR PROLONGED COURT BATTLES – DR NEVERS MUMBA
29th December 2025
NEW Nation Party leader Nevers Mumba has urged the PF leadership to engage its MPs and attempt to resolve its internal rifts, particularly with those who currently enjoy legitimacy with the Registrar of Societies.
Mumba says PF risks losing the next election and surrendering its position entirely if it continues on its current path of fragmented leadership.
Speaking in a Facebook video recently, Mumba said if a resolution proved impossible, the PF should be prepared for prolonged court battles. “The emergence of multiple candidates within the PF is not in itself a problem. In fact, it is democratic.
The real danger lies in whether the various factions and leaders will support the single candidate who eventually emerges victorious.
This man Mumba is a total disgrace to his people. He is the modern day version of Uncle Tom, the negro that is happy to sell out his own kind for a small lump of nshima. He has no shame at all as long as his belly is fed. What a waste of an old man.
Even today, if Hon Judge Conceptor Chinyama was to make a ruling, over a case in which all the parties have made submissions, Robert Chabinga can cease to be the so called Patriotic Front President.
The so called PF Secretary General submitted before the Honorable Judge on the Legality of the 23rd PF Conference, and how he became Secretary General of the Patriotic Front. Miles Sampa submitted that the Conference did not meet the Constitutional Provisions of the Patriotic Front and was therefore illegal.
Robert Chabinga was no where to be seen at Court to make his own submissions.
The Courts could have resolved this issue a long time ago, and even now the ruling which the Hon Judge Conceptor Chinyama has reserved, can be made.
The recognition of Robert Chabinga is premised on an Illegality. No one knows how he became President of the Patriotic Front, and how he changed the papers at the Registrar of Societies.
The one who changed papers at the Registrar of Societies can’t allow Robert Chabinga to make peace with the legitimate leaders of the Patriotic Front..His survival on 13th August, 2026 hangs on the thin thread held by Robert Chabinga. If it snaps, the MAN becomes history.. into the Archives of Political Rejects.
There’s nothing Nervous Mumba you are saying.
Concentrate on your NNP which you have formed specifically to endorse Hakainde.
Whatever you are saying is just empty noise.