IF PF DOESN’T SOBER UP AND COME TO TERMS WITH CHABINGA, THERE WILL BE NO PF ON THE BALLOT PAPER NEXT YEAR
Chabinga, as comical as he may sound, has the laws of our nation in his hands through Miles Sampa. If the other PF camp does not cooperate with him, there will be no presidential candidate under PF next year.
This is a problem incubated and hatched by the PF administration itself. What PF has forgotten is that they had no regard for the laws of Zambia, and this is why they now want to downplay this reality.
The sooner you cooperate with Chabinga, the better. Otherwise, you will just continue crying that HH has grabbed PF. There is nothing like that anyone who says so is completely misguided.
The moment Miles Sampa legally became PF president and legally ushered in other leaders such as Chabinga, that’s where everything began. Was Miles Sampa wrong?
Absolutely not. Remember, money K200,000 each was collected from candidates, and PF leaders scammed these candidates. Was it HH who collected this money for the convention?
This is free advice. Otherwise, if you don’t come back to your senses, there will be no PF on the ballot paper next year. Don’t say you were not warned.
Sikaile C. Sikaile
Good Governance and Human Rights Activist
Independent Aspiring MP, 2026
They don’t listen and they look at advisers as enemies. They have denied Zambians a credible opposition.I can imagine to live without PF as strong opposition.
I like and admire the way you articulate issues. PF ‘ s arrogance will lead them very far. The 2021 election loss paralyzed their minds. Imagine such a big party playing games for the past 4 years but still expect to contest, win and form government ! They over relied too much on ecl because of his kasaka ndalama – stolen money. If they had chosen a leader after ecl ‘ s retirement they could have been somewhere now. Wasting away the entire 4 years ! They didn’t expect to lose 2021 elections.
Nonsense.
That’s the abuse of State Institutions I talk about. How did Robert Chabinga become President of the Patriotic Front?
How did the Registrar of Societies change the Office bearers of the Patriotic Front?
Robert Chabinga is a living exhibit of Abuse of our Democractic Institutions , and after 13th August, 2026 , he should be arraigned before the courts of law..
There are allegations of forgery and utterly at the heart of our Legislature, concerning the Former Registrar of Societies, Mrs Mede ‘s letter which birthed Robert Chabinga as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.
Miles Sampa holds the aces, and if he spills the beans the Axis will Crumble.
On my Ballot on 13th August 2026
Will be Hakainde’s Executive Misrule
Nellie Mutti ‘s Parliament
Mumba Malila’s Judiciary
The Axis of….
The Axis will fall on 13th August,2026
Whether PF will be on the Ballot or not,
The Axis will fall.