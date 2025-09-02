IF PF DOESN’T SOBER UP AND COME TO TERMS WITH CHABINGA, THERE WILL BE NO PF ON THE BALLOT PAPER NEXT YEAR



Chabinga, as comical as he may sound, has the laws of our nation in his hands through Miles Sampa. If the other PF camp does not cooperate with him, there will be no presidential candidate under PF next year.





This is a problem incubated and hatched by the PF administration itself. What PF has forgotten is that they had no regard for the laws of Zambia, and this is why they now want to downplay this reality.





The sooner you cooperate with Chabinga, the better. Otherwise, you will just continue crying that HH has grabbed PF. There is nothing like that anyone who says so is completely misguided.

The moment Miles Sampa legally became PF president and legally ushered in other leaders such as Chabinga, that’s where everything began. Was Miles Sampa wrong?

Absolutely not. Remember, money K200,000 each was collected from candidates, and PF leaders scammed these candidates. Was it HH who collected this money for the convention?





This is free advice. Otherwise, if you don’t come back to your senses, there will be no PF on the ballot paper next year. Don’t say you were not warned.





Sikaile C. Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

Independent Aspiring MP, 2026