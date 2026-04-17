If PF IS VOMIT, WHY RECEIVE ITS DEFECTORS – UPND ASKED

IT’S hypocritical for the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) to call Patriotic Front (PF) members vomit when it keeps receiving the same vomits in the name of defection, says Chama North Member of Parliament Yotam Mtayachalo.

Expressing his disappointment with Vice-President Mutale Nalumango’s reference to the PF as vomit, Mtayachalo said the UPND was receiving the same vomit as its members today.

He accused Nalumango of hypocrisy saying the UPND government was welcoming defectors from other parties, including the PF, while calling them names such as thieves and corrupt.

“Her position is the second highest, but it does not tally with her statements,” Mtayachalo said.

He said Zambians were in trouble today because of discarding a party that put the country’s interests first before others.

He said soon Nalumango and the UPND would be discarded by the people of Zambia for failing to their job to the satisfaction of Zambians in the last five years.

“For me, if I had my way, we should have maintained UNIP and MMD. Zambians have seen the development that PF brought to this country… they may have had their shortcomings, but they performed well compared to this unstable UPND,” Mtayachalo said.

He said the change of government in 2021 had brought calamity upon Zambia.

“The calamity of this nation is that we have been discarding former ruling parties that have experience. That’s why we are in this predicament,” Mtayachalo said.

He said the PF lost power in the 2021 elections because it failed to end cadreism.

“Infrastructurally, PF and UNIP did a good job. Zambians were not happy with cadreism,” Mtayachalo said.

He criticised Nalumango’s statement that Zambians cannot go back to vomit, describing it as misguided and misplaced.

“People must have some level of integrity. They are busy welcoming MPs from PF, the councillors and other leaders, the same people she is calling vomit,” Mtayachalo wondered.

He said Zambians felt cheated by the UPND and were ready to correct the mistake they made in 2021 of electing a non-performing party into leadership.

Mtayachalo urged leaders to have integrity, citing late former president Levy Mwanawasa.

“How I wish we could have leaders like Levy Mwanawasa, who left this country with integrity. He never supported corruption. He never supported a candidate who was corrupt,” he said.

He warned that if the UPND government did not change its approach, it would soon face the wrath of the people, just like the PF did in 2021.

“The power to elect leaders lies with Zambians; they will make a good judgment between PF and UPND. Very soon, with this arrogance, the UPND will face the rude shock of their life,” he said.

The Mast