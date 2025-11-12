If PF won 2021 elections, we’d have had a civil war, says Jean Kapata

If PF won 2021 elections, we’d have had a civil war, says Kapata



FORMER LANDS Minister Jean Kapata says had the Patriotic Front-PF won the 2021 general elections, Zambia would have had a civil war.





She says God intervened in 2021 and asked the PF to let the UPND take over so they could see how difficult it was to lead a nation.



Kapata who gave a short speech in support of lawyer Makebi Zulu’s party presidency, started speaking after singing, “Chivote vote twaimwena fwebene”, a song denoting Zambians were now regretting voting for the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema.





She insinuated that had the UPND lost 2021 elections, they would have ignited a civil war in Zambia.



She thanks God that he allowed PF to step aside leadership to allow the UPND see for themselves how not so easy it was to lead a nation.





“Nabaimwena, ukuteka ichalo temangalo iyo,” Kapata said adding that, Zambians should be careful as they vote for a leader next year.





In speaking in support of Makebi Zulu’s PF presidency bid, Kapata said Zulu should be voted for because he stood by late president Edgar Lungu’s family in trying times.





She said a lot claimed to love the late former president but never went to the extent Makebi did in protecting and being with the bereaved Lungu family.



©️ TV Yatu November 11, 2025.