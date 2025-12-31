By CIC International Affairs



IF TALKS COLLAPSE ISRAEL WILL STRIKE IRAN AND I WILL BACK THEM -TRUMP



According to our reporter, former US President Donald Trump has declared that he would support an Israeli military strike on Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail to yield an agreement.





Speaking during a public appearance, Trump stressed that while diplomacy remains important, decisive action may become unavoidable if Iran refuses to meet international expectations.





He warned that Iran’s nuclear and military ambitions pose serious risks, insisting the United States and Israel must be ready to act if negotiations collapse. “The path of diplomacy matters,” Trump said, “but if Iran fails to reach an agreement, I would support Israel in taking strong action.”





The statement comes amid heightened Middle East tensions, with Israel repeatedly signaling its readiness to act independently against perceived threats from Tehran.

Analysts caution that such rhetoric could escalate regional instability and impact global security, even as Iran continues to insist its nuclear program is peaceful and rejects foreign threats.



CIC PRESS TEAM