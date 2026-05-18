Susan Tembo writes:

IF THE PRESIDENT DID NOT GIVE UP IN MUKOBEKO, WHY SHOULD I GIVE UP IN THE TERRAINS OF KANYELELE?

When people first heard that I was holding meetings, some became uncomfortable. I was summoned by the police several times and faced resistance from different corners, but deep in my heart, I knew giving up was never an option.

I would remind myself of the journey President Hakainde Hichilema went through before becoming President. He faced challenges, pressure, criticism, and difficult moments, yet he remained focused on serving the people. If he did not give up in Mukobeko, why should I give up in the terrains of Kanyelele? 🤷🏾‍♀️

Everything I do comes from a genuine desire to see Siavonga grow and our people given the attention, opportunities, and development they deserve. This journey has never been about competing with anyone personally. It has always been about purpose, service, and believing that our community deserves leaders who are present, committed, and willing to listen.

I understand that leadership comes with criticism and different opinions, and I respect that. But I also believe that as human beings, we must learn to speak to one another with respect and responsibility, especially on social media.

Silence does not always mean someone is not seeing or hearing what is being said. Words have impact, and as leaders and citizens, we must strive to build rather than destroy.

At the end of the day, politics should be about ideas, solutions, and improving the lives of our people.

Ndime chambwabwa, mwana utambwi takomeni, ndime ka minya basakwa ndakomena 🙌